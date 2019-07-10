Netherlands plans to boost oil palm development in Nigeria

The Netherlands on Wednesday said it was concluding plans to further boost its agricultural ties with Nigeria, especially with oil palm development programme in three states.It named the states as Edo, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom and that the programme would start in Edo.

It said that Mrs. Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, was currently visiting Nigeria from July 9 to July 10 with over 40 Dutch companies.

It noted that Netherlands was already Nigeria’s third largest trading partner, mostly in the energy sector, but now wants to make an impact in Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

Dutch companies would transfer knowledge and technology to farmers in Nigeria, notably in Kaduna and Kano.

“In the same line, a palm oil development programme will be started in Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and other states in the South.

“Most of the companies and institutions that accompany the minister are active in the agriculture sector,” it said in a statement.

Dutch minister, who gave an address in Abuja on Tuesday on private sector, knowledge institutions and civil society on the Dutch Diamond Approach; will today, officially open the new Netherlands Consulate-General on Walter Carrington Crescent.

It added that the former embassy office will be upgraded to Consulate-General to reflect the important new relations between the Netherlands and Nigeria.

The minister will also launch the Orange Corner in Lagos, which is an incubator for eager Nigerian startups by the Netherlands Consulate-General in Lagos and private sector.

In addition, there will be a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to discuss the challenges of the megacity, transport (water and bus), recycling, waste and health insurance among others.