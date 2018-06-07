New Bondoukou University to open September 2020

The University of Bondoukou (north-east of the country) will open in September 2020, the Ivorian government announced on Wednesday at the end of the council of ministers meeting chaired by President Alassane Ouattara.After its opening, Cote d’Ivoire will have six universities – the universities Felix Houphouet Boigny and Nangui Abrogoua in Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara (Bouake in the center of the country), Lorougnon Guede (in Daloa in the center west), and Peleforo Gon Coulibaly (in Korhogo in the north).

The minister of Communication and government spokesperson said construction work on the new university “will begin shortly”, following a loan agreement of five billion CFA francs with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), signed on April 5, 2018.

He added “this project concerns the construction of a new university with an initial capacity of 3,000 students; and the construction of 1,000-room dormitories, 50 houses for teachers, researchers and staff, and five staff housing for university officials.”

“The work will begin soon,” he continued, adding that the opening of the university is scheduled for September 2020.

“This project is part of the decentralization of the universities. It will contribute to improving the learning capacity, the quality of higher education and scientific research in our country,” Kone declared.