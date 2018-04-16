New Botswana leader takes diplomatic charm offensive to Mozambique

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in the Mozambican capital Maputo for a one-day working visit as part of a regional diplomatic charm offensive to reassure his neighbours that relations between Gaborone and their capitals will remain intact despite the change of guard in his country early this month.President Filipe Nyusi’s office said in a statement that Masisi arrived on Monday on a visit “to reaffirm, strengthen and deepen the historical ties of solidarity, friendship and political, economic, social and cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as evaluating the stage of bilateral cooperation.”

This is Masisi’s first visit to Mozambique since he took office as Botswana head of state on 1 April.

He is due to have a closed-door meeting with Nyusi before returning to Gaborone later on Monday.

The Botswana leader has already visited Namibia and Zimbabwe as part of the regional diplomatic offensive.