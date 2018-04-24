New Botswana leader’s presidency challenged in court

A case in which the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is challenging the legality of President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ascendency to power was postponed on Tuesday after one of the presiding judges recused himself from the matter, according to a report in The Telegraph.The paper reported on Tuesday that Gaborone High Court judge Tshepo Motswagole recused himself at the beginning of the hearing..

He was due to preside over the case with fellow High Court judges Tebogo Tau and Barnabas Nyamadzabo.

The judge recused from the case because he had at some pointed formed an opinion on the case while he was still an employee of the Attorney General Chambers in 2008. He had argued at the time that due process was not being followed in accordance with Botswana’s constitution.

The BCP argues that the Constitution of the country, which provides for automatic succession, states that a president who succeeds an outgoing president should be confirmed by Parliament after seven days.

The Attorney General Chambers, which is representing Masisi, says there is nothing untoward as far as far as Masisi’s ascendancy is concerned.

Motswagole’s recusal means the case would be delayed as another judge should be roped in to join Tau and Nyamadzabo.