Published on 05.03.2021 at 14h56 by JournalduCameroun

The appointment of Dr. Christian Dennys McClure as British High Commissioner to Cameroon and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has been announced.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced Dennys McClure’s appointment on Thursday, March 4.

He is expected to replaced Rowan Laxton in April when he officially takes office.

Before his appointment, Dr. Christian Dennys McClure was serving as Cabinet Secretariat, Head – Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF), Joint Funds Unit. Between 2016-2017, he served as National Security Secretariat, Deputy Head – CSS.

“I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Cameroon and non-Resident Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea. Working with an amazing team and taking over from the inimitable Rowan Laxton,”the High Commissioner designate tweeted.

However, Dr. Christian Dennys McClure stunned Cameroonians with a message in pidgin English thanking Cameroonians for the warm welcome accorded him.