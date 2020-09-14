New dates set for fourth editon of Cameroon International Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Cameroon International Film Festival, CAMIFF will hold on April 19-24, 2021 in Buea, the organizers of the event have announced.

The festival was initially scheduled to hold in April this year but was postponed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon.

Movies, films and documentaries from Cameroon and the rest of the world had already been received by the organizing committee before the event was postponed and these movies are now set to be aired next year at the event which serves as a market place to valourise Cameroonian and African movies. Announcing the new date, the Founder of CAMIFF, Agbor Gilbert Ebot said the fourth edition will be welcoming a broad range of filmmaking talent and celebrating the diverse possibilities of films across the world.