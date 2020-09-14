Culture › Visual arts

Happening now

New dates set for fourth editon of Cameroon International Film Festival

Published on 14.09.2020 at 01h17 by JournalduCameroun

The fourth edition of the Cameroon International Film Festival, CAMIFF will hold on April 19-24, 2021 in Buea, the organizers of the event have announced.

The festival was initially scheduled to hold in April this year but was postponed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon.

Movies, films and documentaries from Cameroon and the rest of the world had already been received by the organizing committee before the event was postponed and these movies are now set to be aired next year at the event which serves as a market place to valourise Cameroonian and African movies. Announcing the new date, the Founder of CAMIFF, Agbor Gilbert Ebot said the fourth edition will be welcoming a broad range of filmmaking talent and celebrating the diverse possibilities of films across the world.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top