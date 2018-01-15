New deal cements Somali-Turkish trade ties

Somalia and Turkey have signed a number of trade agreements as they look to cement economic cooperation between the two countries, a statement from the government in Mogadishu said on Monday.In a meeting in Ankara, a Somali delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid and his Turkish counterpart Recep Akdağ, penned a cooperation protocol during the inaugural meeting of a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) last Friday.

“The goal of the JEC is to translate the number of memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries into reality with our immediate priority being to open Turkish markets for Somali products such as dry lemon, sesame and banana,” Mr. Gulaid was quoted saying.

The agreements are meant to open Somali exports to Central Asian markets through Turkey with a view to facilitating the country’s economic recovery and to generate employment for youth, he added.

He said revitalizing the country’s economy was one of the top priorities of the Somali government.

Somalia and Turkey previously signed trade memorandums in areas such as energy, mines, electricity, higher education, agriculture, and fisheries.

The Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ said his country’s investment in Somalia stands at over $100 million.

He predicted that the volume of bilateral trade could rise to $200 million from about $120 million in 2016.

Despite still suffering a devastating civil war which began in the 1990s, Somalia has maintained special ties with Turkey, becoming a very important ally for the east African country.