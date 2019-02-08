New DRC leader rails against division among Congolese

DR Congo’s new leader, Felix Tshisekedi, who is on an official visit to Brazzaville, has denounced the opposition that manipulates the people by rejecting the results of the presidential polls.He described the attempt as a coup.

“This is tribalism and the division of the Congolese people” he said.

Speaking on Friday to his compatriots living in Brazzaville about the 30 December 2018 presidential election, Joseph Kabila’s successor paid tribute to his people.

“Our people behaved in a dignified manner. The majority of people of DR Congo rejoiced because the truth came out of the polls. For the rest, they remained totally calm and accepted what happened” said President Tshisekedi.

He bemoaned: “Unfortunately, there are some of our brothers who refused to recognize my victory, it’s their right, but what I blame them for is that they want to divide the Congolese with messages of a tribal nature along with hate speech.”

“We cannot accept this. I think that the Constitutional Court did its job and gave everyone the opportunity to submit the evidence of their claims, but they did not. So, do not come and manipulate the people” President Tshisekedi said.

However, Felix Tshisekedi praised his compatriots for the process that led to “a historic power transfer and in the most peaceful way possible.”