New Ebola fears: Rwanda tightens border control

Rwanda officials have tightened border control to deal with cross-border movement at the second largest entry point with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) linking the city of Bukavu (South Kivu) and Rusizi on the Rwandan side, in a bid to prevent the spread of Ebola, an authoritative source confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.Currently Ebola screening is ongoing at all border posts to Rwanda including the high risk zones with 3 Health Facilities that are equipped to receive and treat any cases that could emerge in Nyarushishi (South West), Rugerero (North West) and Gatsata (Kigali), the Head of Division Epidemiology and Surveillance Response Dr José Nyamusore said.

The move comes after the eastern DR Congo province of South Kivu’s provincial government confirmed earlier Friday its first confirmed cases of Ebola.

It said that a 26-year-old victim died and (one of their) children who tested positive is still alive and being treated.

More than 1,900 people have died from Ebola in the Congo since August 1, 2018, when the hemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu province and spread to neighboring Ituri province.

The outbreak is the tenth since Ebola was identified in 1976.

It is the deadliest on record after more than 11,000 people were killed in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016.

As Rwanda fights on to ensure zero Ebola cases, all Rwandans have been requested to avoid unnecessary travels to high risk areas, to continue good hygiene practices of hand-washing and to report on sight Ebola symptoms to the nearest healthcare providers.