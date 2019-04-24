New French Ambassador to Cameroon expected

France is expected to appoint Political Scientist Christophe Guilhou as its new Ambassador to Cameroon, replacing Gilles Thibaut, reports say.

Though it is not yet official, 56-year old who has been serving as French Ambassador to Djibouti since 2016 is one of 19 Ambassadorial changes France is expected tp make on the continent ahead of the ‘France-Afrique’ summit.

Christophe Guilhou, a close ally of French President EmmanueL Macron comes to Cameroon with a wealth of experience.

He has worked at his country’s diplomatic representations in Syria and the United Arab Emirates, served as Special Adviser at the French Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has also served as Consul General in Boston (United States), and then Director of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights at the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).