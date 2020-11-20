New genocide suspect arrested in Sweden

Swedish authorities have arrested another Rwandan national in connection with crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda, a judicial source confirmed Thursday.The suspect identified as Jean Paul Micomyiza who is also known as Mico, was a university student who allegedly organized a crowd of young toughs, many of them from Burundi, to guard a road block manned by militias in Cyarwa, a village in southern Rwanda.

According to Swedish authorities, Micomyiza is suspected of participating in the massacre of thousands of victims in southern Rwanda.

In 2008, another Rwandan genocide suspect Sylvère Ahorugeze who was Director of the Rwandan Civil Aviation Authority and of Kigali International Airport until 1994 was arrested in the Stockholm suburb of Solna.

Rwanda filed an extradition request against Ahorugeze and courts had ruled in favor of his extradition.

Ahorugeze is suspected of being one of the leaders of the Hutu extremists involved in the genocide and is also believed to have murdered 28 Tutsis in a suburb of the Rwandan capital on April 7, 1994.