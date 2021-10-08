Published on 08.10.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Many challenges and issues lie ahead of a new government formed in Morocco.King Mohammed VI presided over the appointment ceremony in Fez on Thursday of members of the new government.

Composed of 20 ministers and five deputy ministers, the new team is dominated by the three political parties (RNI, PAM and PI) which came first in the tripartite, legislative, regional and communal elections held on September 8.

The government, headed by Aziz Akhennouch, president of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), includes seven women who hold strategic portfolios, such as Health, Energy Transition or Economy and Finance.

Many challenges and issues await the new government.

These tasks include overcoming the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, reviving the economy, and combating the current inequalities caused by the pandemic, in addition to the implementation of the New Development Model, the report of which was recently published.

The new government will build on the Royal Roadmap and the foundations of the major reforms announced by the king to achieve its objectives.

This new government will also make amendments to the 2022 finance law and will have to face the problems related to health, education, employment, the informal economy, the support to investment, the revision of the tax system and the support of the major projects already launched.

The following is the composition of the new government:

– Aziz Akhannouch: Prime Minister, head of the government.

– Abdelouafi Laftit: Minister of Interior.

– Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad.

– Abdellatif Ouahbi: Minister of Justice.

– Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs.

– Mohamed Hajoui: Permanent Secretary to the Government.

– Nadia Fettah Alaoui: Minister of Economy and Finance.

– Nizar Baraka: Minister of Equipment and Water.

– Chakib Benmoussa: Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports.

– Nabila Rmili: Minister of Health and Social Protection.

– Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri: Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy.

– Mohamed Sadiki: Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forestry.

– Younes Sekkouri: Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills.

– Ryad Mezzour: Minister of Industry and Trade.

– Fatim-Zahra Ammor: Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.

– Abdellatif Miraoui: Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

– Leila Benali: Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

– Mohamed Abdeljalil: Minister of Transport and Logistics.

– Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid: Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication.

– Aouatif Hayar: Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family.

– Abdellatif Loudiyi: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government in charge of National Defense Administration.

– Mohcine Jazouli: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies.

– Faouzi Lekjaa: Deputy Minister to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget.

– Mustapha Baitas: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson.

– Ghita Mezzour: Deputy Minister to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform.