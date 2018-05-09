New infection rate of HIV causes panic in Ghana

The new infection rate of HIV in Ghana is causing fear and panic among government officials and the general public as well.The current figures show that there has been a 21 percent increase in new infections across all ages, especially between 2010 and 2016.

Although over the past decade, there was a significant drop in transmission of the disease, but the trend according to the government and some stakeholders have taken a new twist from good to bad.

The speech delivered on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo by the Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said that the situation demanded a radical approach to halt the spread of the disease.

“Between 2010 and 2016 new HIV infections have increased by 21 percent across all ages. The growth of new infections in young people, aged between 15 and 24 years was even higher as it increased by 45 percent. Yet over the same period globally new infections reduced by 16 percent, with the steepest decline, 26 percent, occurring in Eastern and Central Africa.

“Having a rising trend in new infections at a time when many African countries are seeing significant reductions in new infections calls for a renewed national commitment to HIV prevention, especially targeting the general population in order to stem the tide,” the President.

said.

The conference is under the auspices of Ghana AIDS Commission’s Fourth National HIV and Research Conference (NHARCON), which opened on Tuesday and ends on May 11, 2018.

The purpose of the conference is to allow stakeholders in the sector to discuss up-to-date research and evaluation findings in the fight against HIV.

The conference is expected to assess the implications for achieving the 90-90-90 fast track targets by 2020 as well as ending AIDS by 2030.

Some of the leading institutions participating in the conference include the United States’ Military HIV Research Programme, Centres for Disease Control (CDC)- Atlanta, the World Health Organisation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Family Health International (FHI)-360 and AIDS Research Centre of National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan.