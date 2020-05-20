New Lesotho PM takes oath of office

Moeketsi Majoro was on Wednesday sworn-in as Lesotho’s new prime minister, a day after Thomas Thabane resigned amid allegations that he was involved in the 2017 murder of his former wife.

The former finance minister took the oath during a ceremony in the capital Maseru attended by King Letsie III, Thabane and other dignitaries.

During his handover speech, Thabane admitted that he had “inadvertently erred in several ways.”

“I ask you that you forgive me for my mistakes,” the former premier said.

The 80-year-old Thabane has for the past few months resisted pressure to step down after he was accused of being involved in the murder of his wife Lipolelo Thabane.

The new prime minister is expected to govern the country until the next general elections set for June 2022.