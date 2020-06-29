New Malawi leader appoints interim cabinet

Newly-elected Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a five-member “emergency” cabinet to lay the groundwork for future appointments as his Malawi Congress Party and coalition partners UTM steer the country for the first time in 26 years, his office said on Monday.The five ministers are responsible for finance, law and order, and administration, the president’s office said.

In the line-up, Chakwera has appointed his Vice President Saulos Chilima to look after the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, and Public Sector Reforms.

Former insurance businessman Felix Mlusu is the new finance minister, while Zimbabwe-born veteran advocate and Malawi Constitution drafter Mordecai Msiska is Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

Former MCP youth leader Richard Chimwendo Banda is now the new Homeland Security Minister which, among others, controls the country’s police department.

The country’s new Attorney General is Chikosa Silungwe, who teamed up with Msiska to successfully argue against the May 2019 re-election of former president Peter Mutharika following voting irregularities that included the use of correctional fluid on tally sheets figures.

Malawi’s Constitutional Court in February annulled the 2019 poll, but ruled that Mutharika would remain in office as caretaker president as the country prepared to hold fresh elections within 150 day.

The fresh elections resulted in Chakwera emerging victorious following voting that occurred on June 23.

The full cabinet is expected to be appointed in due course, according to the office.