New oil minister pledges to reposition Nigerian petroleum sector

The newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre

Sylva, has assumed duties with a pledge to reposition and chart a way forward for

the Nigerian petroleum sector.A press statement on Wednesday by the Group General Manager, Group Public

Affairs Division, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said that Chief Sylva pledged to work with the experts at the other

departments and agencies under the ministry to move the sector forward.

In a welcome ceremony for Chief Sylva at the NNPC Towers in Abuja shortly after he was sworn in, the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who was accompanied by his wife, Alanyingi Sylva, stated that with the calibre of workforce in the Ministry, he was sure that the nation’s oil and gas sector would move to the next level.

Chief Sylva, who is a former Governor of Bayelsa State in south-eastern Nigeria, brings on the job several years of cognate experience in the petroleum sector.

The new Minister of State contributed profoundly to the institution of the Amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region which, over time, has led to restoration of peace in the oil producing areas of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr.

Folashade Yemi-Esan, reassured Chief Sylva of the readiness of all members of

staff in the Ministry to support him to succeed in the onerous task of transforming the Nigerian oil and gas sector for the good of all stakeholders.

On hand to welcome the Minister at the brief ceremony were the Group Managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari; Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Training Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau; and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi, amongst others.