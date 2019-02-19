New Renamo head purges leadership

Mozambique’s main opposition Renamo party has been hit by a major purge after its new leader, Ossufo Momade sacked Manuel Bissopo as Secretary General and dismissed five officials from its military hierarchy, APA has learnt Tuesday.Bissopo who had held the post since 2012 when he took over from Momade had unsuccessfully challenged the latter for the party’s leadership position in last month’s elections.

Bissopo had garnered only five votes compared to Momade’s 410.

Political commentators in the country have noted Bissopo’s unpopularity within Renamo and pointed to his poor showing in the October municipal elections, where he headed the party’s list of candidates for the Beira municipal assembly.

In that election, Renamo came third behind the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) and the ruling Frelimo Party.

Currently, Bissopo is a member of the country’s parliament, a position he has held since the general elections of 2009.

In Monday’s purge, Momade also dismissed four high-ranking Renamo military officers from the party’s army hierarchy.

According to the private television station STV, the officers in question have been transferred from the party’s bush headquarters in the central district of Gorongosa to three other unidentified Renamo bases.

Augusto Mateus, a chief aide of the party’s leadership was also sacked.

Since taking office, Momade has removed five provincial and two district delegates from their positions.

Momade is due later in the week to hold a teleconference from the Gorongosa jungle base where he is living.

It is expected that he will reveal the names of the new officials replacing them.

The death of former rebel supremo turned opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama has piled pressure on his Renamo party ahead of general elections this year and ongoing peace talks with an increasingly authoritarian government.

Dhlakama died in May last year in his hideout in the Gorongosa mountains aged 65 without nominating a successor.

Two days after his death, the party picked Ossufo Momade, a Renamo general as its interim leader until he was endorsed at a party congress in January this year.