New report shows rural electrification increases employment in Africa

Published on 16.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Unemployment is at warning levels in Sub-Saharan Africa where 100 million youth face unemployment by 2030 if current trends continue, according to the results of the annual census dubbed “Powering Jobs Census 2019: The Energy Access Workforce” that was obtained by APA Monday in kigali ,The study was  produced by “Power for All”, a global coalition of 200 public and  private organizations campaigning to deliver universal electricity  access before 2030.

According to the results of the census  released Monday, distributed energy access solutions are already  directly employing as many workers as the traditional utility power  sector in Africa where by the number of jobs are expected to more than  double by 2022-23, on average.

It said that beyond creating  energy industry jobs, communities gaining access to clean, distributed  electricity for the first time benefit hugely, with 5 times more  non-energy jobs (in agriculture, retail, etc) being created than direct  energy industry jobs.

While companies delivering energy access  provide jobs that are highly skilled and middle-income. More than  two-thirds of the jobs are also long term and full time, the report  said.

Currently  Africa’s youth population is projected to double  by 2050 to 840 million, and amidst this challenge, there is a major  opportunity for employment through delivering energy access to the  growing population especially in Sub-saharan Africa, according to the  new findings.

Official estimates indicate that across Africa, an  estimated 600 million people  in general– 2 out of 3 people in  Sub-Saharan African – do not have access to electricity.

In a  move to make electricty affordable for the continent and viable for its  utilities, estimates by World Bank show that a series of steps can help  power utilities recover the cost of supplying electricity and make it  affordable for the poor at the same time.

Access to reliable,  safe, and affordable electricity can improve lives in Sub-Saharan  Africa—people can work longer and be more productive, children can study  at night, women and young girls can walk home at night under the safety  of working streetlights, and hospitals can provide reliable healthcare  to those who need it, the World Bank said.

While connecting to  the grid is a solution for many Africans, the study acknowledges that  mini- and off-grid electricity, especially from sources like solar, is  essential to electrify homes in many rural areas in Sub-Saharan Africa.

