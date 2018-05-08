New Sierra Leone government orders audit of civil service

The new Sierra Leone government has embarked on a scheme aimed at cleansing the civil service off undesirable elements with a goal of maximizing efficiency, APA has learnt.The government, through the Office of the head of the Civil Service, has ordered all senior government officials in Grade 7 to submit their Curriculum Vitae and Photocopies of Relevant Certificates, Diplomas and Degrees to the office of Human Resources Management for reviewing

and verification.

Those affected, according to a letter made public on Monday and signed by the Head of the Civil Service, have until May 17 to heed to the directive.

According to the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Julius Sandy, who also doubles as Secretary to Cabinet, the move is aimed at ensuring efficiency in the public service.

“We are undertaking an HR audit of public servant with the view to deploying officers to Ministries, Departments and Agencies where they would add considerable value, and in the process maximize the efficiency of those institutions,” he said in the statement.

The move has been praised by some as brilliant, given its tendency to rid the system of ineffective civil servant appointed to critical positions for political reasons. But others have expressed caution,

fearing the prospect of being victimized for ties to the opposition.

Many development experts and political commentators believe if Sierra Leone is to make any meaningful development it must work on depoliticizing its civil service.

Last month President Julius Maada Bio appeared to have set the ball rolling when he ordered the sacking of all political appointed diplomats in the country’s diplomatic missions abroad. That move,

according to the government, was also part of effort to cut down on unnecessary government expenditure.