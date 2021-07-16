International › APA

New testing tariff for Covid-19 in Rwanda

Published on 16.07.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Following the surge of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda, Covid-19 rapid test costs will be reduced in the next two weeks as Rwanda is set to enter a week-long complete lockdown on July 17, Health officials announced Thursday.

Rwandan state minister in charge of Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health Dr. Tharcisse  explained that stakeholders are deliberating on the final cost, which is expected to be implemented in the next two weeks.

“The costs are expected to be decreased (…) new costs will be introduced by the next two weeks,” the senior government official said.

Previously, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, had said that the government would bring down the cost by between 40 to 50 percent, attributing the move to the increase in production of testing kits.

This means that Rwandans would pay only Rwf5,000 as opposed to Rwf10,000, allowing more people to take tests frequently, if this is implemented.

The nine-day lockdown will begin on Saturday July 17 until the 26th and it was imposed on all districts in the City of Kigali and eight other districts where prevalence of the virus was high.

Only essential movements will be permitted from July 17 in Rwanda while inter-district movement remains restricted.

Movements and visits outside the home are not permitted except for essential services, such as health care food shopping or banking and for personnel, performing such Services Outdoor Sports

Offices, both public and private, are closed, except for those providing essential services. Businesses are closed except those selling food (markets) medicine, pharmacies, fuel and other approved essential items but will operate at 30% capacity.

