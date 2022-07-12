Newly Elected President of Cameroon Bar Association Appoints Office Members

The new President of the Bar, Mbah Eric Mbah, has just appointed Yolande Ngo Minyogog as Secretary of the Bar. This lawyer became known to the general public with the “second Titus Edzoa case”.

She was the former close collaborator of the Head of State was sentenced to 20 years in prison for embezzlement of public funds before receiving a full pardon a few months later. Yolande Ngo Minyogog defended the State of Cameroon in this case. At the bar, she will be assisted by Ernest Titanji Duga, Serges Martin Zangue and Moussa Ganava.

For the post of treasurer of the Order, the President of the Bar appointed Claude Assira. The son of a famous magistrate, he is also familiar with the trials of former pundits of the regime prosecuted for misappropriation of public funds.

He notably defended the former secretary general of the presidency of the Republic, Jean-Marie Atangana Mebara. But Claude Assira is also an academic accustomed to debate and the author of “Cameroonian criminal procedure and practice of Cameroonian courts”, published by Clé in Yaounde.

Mbah Eric Mbah has also appointed his representatives in the regions and in some departments of the country. The position in the Centre region is entrusted to Adeline Fouegoum Yonta and Gabriel Kontchou is appointed in the Littoral. The two regions that concentrate the largest number of lawyers.

“The positions of representatives of the President of the Bar in the regions and in some departments were the most sought after,” said a lawyer who supported the candidacy of Mbah Eric Mbah.

Obviously, these positions are not sought after for nothing. In Mbah Eric Mbah’s decision, we learn that “the regional and departmental representatives as well as the special delegates of the President of the Bar have delegated powers of the President of the Bar for acts within his competence, except in matters of taxation of fees whose amount is higher than fifty million or when public administrations are involved”.

Finally, Mbah Eric Mbah appointed three of the opponents he faced during the elections of 20 June to the position of special advisers. These are Claire Atangana Bikouna, Suzanne Tam Bateky and Philippe Olivier Memong. Many want to see a helping hand from the President of the Bar to put an end to the divisions arising from this year’s highly contested elections.

Mbah Eric Mbah, 52, was elected president last month for a two-year term, campaigning on the slogan of “Ubuntu”, literally “I am because you are”. A philosophy dear to Nelson Mandela which advocates humanism, solidarity and unity. A few minutes after his election, he announced that these appointments were among his immediate priorities.