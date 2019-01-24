Newspaper copies seized in protest-ridden Sudan

Published on 24.01.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

The authorities in Sudan on Tuesday confiscated copies of al-Jareda daily newspaper amidst nationwide protests, demanding an end to President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.This is the 15th time newspaper editions were being confiscated in a month of protests across Sudan in which at least 40 people zere killed, according to human rights organisations.

Authorities reportedly ordered chief editor of the newspaper through a phone call to remove articles and coverage of the ongoing protests before the confiscation.

It came one day after security forces revoked the work permits of several foreign TV and agency correspondents including Al-Jazeera, Alarabia of Saudi Arabia, and Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Since anti-government rallies started on 19 December, there has been crackdowns, targeting journalists.

“The crackdown is reaching alarming levels”, said Reporters Without Borders in a statement on Tuesday.

“There were more than 100 press freedom violations in the past month including 66 arrests of journalists, six cases of accreditation being withdrawn from correspondents” it added.