NFF releases 30-man provisional list for 2018 World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday released a 30-man provisional list ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June.Many of the regular members of the squad such as Victor Moses, John Mikel Obi, Leo Balogun and Ahmed Musa made the list.

The full list of the squad include:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Carina), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: William Troost Ekong (Bursaspor), Leon Balogun (Mainz), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor), Tyrone Ebuehi (Ado den Haag), Ola Aina (Hull City), Elderson Echiejille (Cercle Brugge), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm),nStephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda), Joel Obi (Torino), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor) Etebo Oghenekaro (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor).

Forwards: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars), Moses Simon (KAA Gent), Simy Nwankwo (Crotone).

Meanwhile, many football managers and fans have expressed mixed reactions to the list. Some fans commended the coach for the list, but expressed their concerns about the defence and the quality of the goalkeepers.

For instance, an ex-international and former assistant coach of the Nigeria under-17 national football team, Nduka Ugbade, said that he was satisfied with Coach Rohr’s selection.

“I think the list is made up of the usual suspects and these are the players we should indeed be taking to the World Cup,: he said.

He said that he was thrilled to see Lokosa’s name on that 30-man provisional list and stated that “he truly deserves it especially having scored 18 goals in 20 games for Kano Pillars in the NPFL so far this season”.

For Emmanuel Babayaro, former Super Eagles goalkeeper and Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medalist, the names are purely based on merit and that Junior Lokosa’s call up was the biggest surprise in the list.

According to him, the goalkeepers need to train thrice harder and work more on their confidence.

In his reaction, Mr. Emmanuel Amakiri, the proprietor of Amakson Football Academy, said that he was not completely satisfied with the list as the goalkeeping and defence departments still looked weak.

“For me, the list is not bad, but I feel our goalkeeping and defence departments are weak and how Rohr sets up the midfield will be crucial,” he said.

The Super Eagles are in Group D of the World Cup alongside two-time winners Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

The Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals will kick-off on June 14 and to close on July 15, 2018.