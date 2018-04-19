NFF to pay Super Eagles $24m if they win World Cup

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, has said that the Super Eagles players stand the chance of pocketing 24 million dollars if they win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Pinnick told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja that the money was part of the agreement reached with the players to share equally whatever would accrue to the country if they get to the final and lift the trophy.

“I don’t put players under pressure. Pressure can be put on them unconsciously because we are creating enabling environment for them.

“If for example we don’t have money to prepare them, they can now relax but now, we have given them everything upfront and they should deliver.

“If today they get to the final, the World Cup money will be shared 50-50 between the team and the NFF.

“Winning the final is 48 million dollars, it means the team will get 24 million dollars and the football house will take the remaining 24 million dollars,” Pinnick said.

Local media reports quoted Pinnick as saying that adequate preparations, including grade A friendly matches have been secured with England and Czech Republic to ensure the team do well at the World Cup.

He also said that the NFF had already secured 2.8 million dollars to pay the players allowances and bonuses during the World Cup.

The NFF boss disclosed that the Super Eagles would take on England on June 2 in London in an international friendly and the Czech Republic before moving to Russia.