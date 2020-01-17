Cameroon: Nguea La Route gets second leg amputated

Popular makossa artist Nguea La Route has finally had her second leg amputated in the hospitals, doctors have confirmed.

Her second leg was amputated at the Douala Referral Hospital on January 16 as she now uses crutches to walk.

This second amputation comes after the first in August 2019 after she was admitted in the hospital where she was diagnosed of diabetes.

She used the opportunity to call on Cameroonians of goodwill to help support her medical bills. The Ministry of Arts and Culture immediately reacted by offering FCFA 2 million to the artist.