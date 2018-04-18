Nguti DO crusades for population return as he lords over goats, empty buildings

The Divisional Officer (DO) for Nguti in Kupe-Muanenguba Division of the South West Region of Cameroon, Michel Meko Ebah, has begun a radio crusade, appealing to the population under his administrative jurisdiction to return back home.

According to the administrator, he is tired of lording over empty buildings, goats and other domestic animals, while the population to whom he has been sent to protect and foster development initiatives with, has sought safe havens in the forests and other bushes.

Going by the DO, it is time for the fleeing population to forget the hostilities that have rocked the area, leave the forests and bushes and comeback home so that together they can start rebuilding the future of the country and their children together.

In one of the DO’s communiqué recently read over the South West Regional Station of CRTV, the administrator wrote: “The Divisional Officer for Nguti Subdivision informs all public and private workers and the entire population of Nguti Subdivision who fled their homes and villages due to terrorist attacks perpetuated by secessionists activists that they should return and resume their normal daily activities as all necessary security measures have been taken to ensure their safety and that of their property.”

In the communiqué, Ebah also advocated for effective school resumption in his area of command. “The Divisional Officer equally advises parents to send back their children to school, to remain vigilant and denounce all acts susceptible to degenerate to public disorder to the competent authorities.”

Meanwhile, the DO’s press release has been generating a lot of debate in the Sub-division as many people are accusing him of doing nothing to stop the military from razing down houses in some parts of the Sub-division.

Nguti Sub-division is one of the administrative units in the South West Region that incurred the wrath of the military in the ongoing Anglophone Crisis.

On March 13 suspected elements of the “Ambazonia Defence Forces”, attacked the Nguti Brigade Post and killed the Company Commander in the attack.

It remains to be seen if the population will respond to the DO’s peace crusade.