Niat Njifenji back in Cameroon after months of treatment abroad

Published on 28.01.2020 at 16h22 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji is said to have returned to the country after several months of treatment abroad, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, Marcel Niat Njifenji was welcomed by some of his relatives yesterday Monday January 27, 2020 in the evening at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

Sources say he spent several months out of the country due to health issues.

He couldn’t take part in the November 2019 Parliamentary session for the same reason and as such was represented by his vice, Aboubakary Abdoulaye who chaired the working sessions.

In its January 19, 2020 edition, the French magazine Jeune Afrique disclosed that Marcel Niat Njifenji was hospitalised in Switzerland.