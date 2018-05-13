Nicaragua’s army distances itself from Ortega

Nicaragua’s army on Saturday distanced itself from President Daniel Ortega, saying it was not repressing anyone for taking part in anti-government protests which have shaken the Central American nation.

Unrest against the president exploded in mid-April and has been fueled by a brutal response from police.

The death toll is now at least 51.

“We have no reason to repress anyone” for anti-government demonstrations, army spokesman Manuel Guevara said. “We think that dialogue is the answer,” he stressed.

Guevara said the military rejected what he sees as an effort to misconstrue military actions as repression on behalf of the Ortega government.

Troops are required to protect strategic locations, national assets and national parks, for example.

Initially triggered by reforms to cut spending on Nicaragua’s deficit-laden social security system — later abandoned by Ortega — the protests swelled to include other grudges against the 72-year-old president, widely seen as autocratic and distant.

Ortega is a former rebel leader who first ruled after his Sandinista revolutionaries chased the corrupt dynasty of dictator Anastasio Somoza from power in 1979.

Now, Ortega is “equal to Somoza. The difference is that Somoza faced an armed insurrection (and) Ortega is acting mercilessly against an unarmed civil insurrection,” said Enrique Saenz, a lawyer and economist.

There were fresh accusations on Saturday of repression by the security forces during clashes with demonstrators that began Friday night in Masaya city, southeast of the capital Managua.

Masaya is “a battlefield,” Edwin Roman, a priest, told AFP.

A rights group and a doctor reported dozens injured.

“We condemn the repression that the people of Masaya are living in,” said the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH), which accused police of “shooting against the people.”

The protests are the worst Ortega has faced in the past 11 years since he returned to power after a stint in opposition.

Ortega has said he is willing to hold talks to calm the situation but has made few moves to follow through.