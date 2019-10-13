International › APA

Happening now

Nigeira’s gas firm invests $30b on facilities

Published on 13.10.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

At the end of activities to mark its anniversary celebration, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) reported it invested over US$30 billion to erect gas facilities and infrastructure in Bonny Island in oil rich Rivers state.Mr Tony Attah, Managing Director of the  company said on Sunday that NLNG is is celebrating its 20 years of  operation in Bonny and 30 years of incorporation as a company.

 

Large chunk of the money, he said, was  used to build gas plants (Train 1, 2, 3,4, 5 and 6) and for the current  Train 7 under construction.

 

He reported that the combined scale of  investment in Bonny Kingdom was more than US$30 billion, including  community development projects in the Niger Delta region.

 

The community projects included modern  road network, potable water, Nature Park, and electricity as well as an  airstrip to receive more than 60-passenger capacity aircrafts.

 

The company has also paid counterpart funding on the 34 kilometre Bonny-Bodo road.

 

On health, he said, the company has  launched malaria elimination initiative as well as Bonny Community  Health Insurance Programme to take care of host communities.

