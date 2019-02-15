Niger Delta Avengers threaten to cripple Nigerian economy if Buhari wins election

The militant group in Nigeria, the Niger Delta Avengers has threatened to cripple the Nigerian economy if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected for another term.The Presidential and National Assembly election will hold across the country on Friday.

The group decried what it described as the “continuous criminal exploitation and exploration of our natural resources that engender the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta”.

In a statement on Thursday the spokesman of the group, Mudoch Agbinibo, said that it would not relent “until oil stops to flow”.

The militant group also advised international oil companies to withdraw their workers and services from the Niger Delta during the election.

“We are in charge of the struggle now and our strike teams are active and gallantly waiting to receive instructions from the high command to cripple the Nigerian economy again if Buhari is rigged back to office.

“And this time, it will be a perpetual recession for Nigeria as we shall not relent until oil stops to flow in the pipes that brace our feet in our land.

“As a warning and closing note, we want to resound it to members of the international community, multinational corporations and subsidiaries’ operatives to withdraw their workforce and services from the Niger Delta within the period of this elections,” the group said.

The group, which has been demanding a greater share of the oil revenue produced in the region, said that it had adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its preferred choice.

Meanwhile, a group of former militants, the Peace Ambassadors of the Niger Delta (PAND), on Wednesday endorsed President Muhammudu Buhari’s second term bid.