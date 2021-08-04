Niger honours ECOWAS President at 61st Independence Anniversary celebration

The President of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Bazoum Mohamed, has decorated Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission with the National of “Commandeur de l’Ordre National du Niger”.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Brou received the award on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Zinder at the 61st Independence Anniversary Celebration of the Republic of Niger.

The statement added that Brou participated in the Moringa Tree Planting Campaign to fight desertification and improve the local economy.

“He planted “the ECOWAS Tree” in the presence of Bazoum Mohamed, the President of the Republic of Niger and other special guests at the event as part of the 61st Independence anniversary celebrations.

“The President of the ECOWAS Commission also participated in the launch of the 138km Zinder – Tanout highway and the foundation laying of the 22 Megawatts Zinder Power Plant by the President of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Bazoum Mohamed.

“The ECOWAS delegation to the Independence anniversary celebration included Mme Liliane Alapini, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger and Mr. Sediko Douka, Commissioner for Energy and Mines of the ECOWAS Commission,” the statement added.