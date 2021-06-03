International › APA

Happening now

Niger launches $140 million project to improve education

Published on 03.06.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday in Niamey launched a project to improve teaching and learning conditions.Education is one of the major components of the campaign program of Mohamed Bazoum. The Learning Improvement for Results in Education (LIRE) project is funded by the International Development Association (IDA).

 

In his speech, Mahamadou Issoufou’s successor diagnosed Niger’s education system: “(It) faces problems characterised by, among other things, a constant low gross enrolment and retention rate, low enrolment of young girls, an often inadequate level of teacher training, the remoteness of schools in pastoral areas, unsuitable curricula, insufficient infrastructure as well as unsuitable pedagogical methods and teaching tools.”

 

This is a non-exhaustive list of problems that the Nigerien Head of State wants to tackle over the next five years. Bazoum said that he attaches “particular importance to education” because he is convinced that “man is the most precious capital.”

 

This postulate allows him to say that “investing in education is investing in this capital.” According to the former Minister of the Interior, the LIRE project “seems particularly important” insofar as it addresses “the weakness of learning capacities and (that of) the capacity of teachers” considered as “the heart of the difficulties” of the Nigerien education system.

 

Despite a tense security context with the omnipresence of the jihadist threat, the government of Niger, according to the head of the executive, is working to achieve all the objectives it has set itself in education.

 

But, the former Foreign Minister pointed out, difficulties in mobilising more domestic resources and an increase in security spending are affecting the state’s ability to adequately fund the education system.

 

On this basis, he asked “the World Bank (and) all of Niger’s other partners to increase the resources dedicated” to this sector because “it is the best way to guarantee the chances of development” of his country.

 

Bazoum concluded his speech on a note of hope: “I am convinced that, at the end of the implementation of the LIRE project, some of the most worrying problems of our education system will be solved to the great happiness of children and their parents.”

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top