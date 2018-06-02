Niger launches campaign to promote local milk

The Nigerien Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Albade Abouba, on Friday in Niamey launched the Campaign for the Defence and Promotion of Locally-produced Milk.Involving five countries in West Africa and Chad, the campaign was initiated as part of marking International Milk Day, and supported by a broad coalition of farmers’ organizations, consumers of research findings, and industrialists from Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Chad.

It aims in particular to reaffirm the key role of local milk in food and nutrition security in the Sahel, and the enormous economic potential of this sub-sector.

According to the organisers, the coalition is more determined than ever to promote domestic milk consumption by the people, and had called on decision-makers to come up with sustainable dairy policies.

According to Abouba, in West Africa some 48 million families of pastoralists and agro-pastoralists earn incomes from livestock, and from the production and processing of local milk.

However, less than 15 percent of this local product is collected, while imports of powdered milk were estimated at more than 500 billion CFA francs in 2015, and are expected to grow by 30 to 40 percent by 2025.

In order to address this situation, Abouba said Niger had from 2011 to 2015 initiated an emergency programme that increased by 40 percent milk production to reach over 1.1 million liters per year.

Based on the results recorded, she added, guidelines were given for the period 2016-2021 to intensify long-cycle livestock production, to bring milk production to 1.6 million liters per year by 2021.