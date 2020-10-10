Niger picks Frenchman Cavalli as new coach

Published on 10.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

French technician, Jean-Michel Cavalli has been officially named as the new coach for Niger’s national football team, taking over from his compatriot Jean-Guy Wallemme.The 63-year-old former technician of French side AC Ajaccio, signed a two-year contract, with the option of another two years, with the Nigerien Football Federation (Fenifoot).

The native of Corsica described his appointment as “a wonderful challenge”.

Africa is not a uncharted territory for Cavalli.

He had coached, for a year, the Fennecs of Algeria (2006-07).

Last season, he served as Technical Director of PFC Sochi, a Russian club.

Niger is competing in the AfCON 2022 qualifiers.

In just one month, the MENA will face Ethiopia in the third and fourth round of the qualifiers.

Niger are in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, along with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Djibouti.

Jean-Michel Cavalli will make his debut with the MENA in an international tournament in Niamey that will see Niger taking on Chad on October 11 and Sierra Leone on October 13.