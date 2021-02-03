Niger poll: defeated candidate joins Mohamed Bazoum

The National Movement for the Development Society (MNSD Nassara) is formally backing the Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS Tarayya) for the second round of the presidential election on February 21.Mohamed Bazoum, runner-up to incumbent President Mahamadou Issoufou, wins the jackpot. Indeed, the National Political Bureau of the MNSD Nassara, in a statement dated 3 February, “decides (to) give its support.”

To take such a decision, this party ranked 3rd in the first round with 8.95 percent of valid votes cast, took into account “the current context marked by many persistent challenges in the national and regional security situation. “

In this sense, the National Movement for the Development Society noted “the similarity between the programme of the PNDS Tarayya and that of the MNSD Nassara as well as the commitment of (Bazoum) to give top priority to issues of security, equity, access to basic social services, inclusive rural development and good governance…”

All in all, the political formation of former Prime Minister Seïni Oumarou is eager “to continue its collaboration with the PNDS Tarayya in a spirit of loyalty, mutual trust and strong commitment to promote equitable and accelerated human development for our valiant people.”

Therefore, it urges its supporters and followers as well as those of its allies in the Alliance for Peace and the Republic (APR), to go out en masse on February 21 to vote for Mohamed Bazoum for a resounding victory.”

The MNSD Nassara met on Wednesday in Niamey (Niger) in extraordinary session at the party’s headquarters. The National Political Bureau took this opportunity to take “note of the proclamation by the Constitutional Court of the final results of the first round of the presidential election.”