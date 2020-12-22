Niger poll favourite Bazoum:”My rivals have lost the argument”

Mohamed Bazoum, the ruling party candidate and frontrunner in Niger’s December 27 presidential elections has been telling APAnews how his rivals have lost the plot to beat him at the polls.By Special correspondent: Lemin Ould M. Salem

It was a late December morning as a hot, dry wind swept through the tarmac of the Mano Dayak International Airport in Agadez.

This small but splendid historic city almost entirely built with mud and earth and nicknamed “the door to the desert” by tour operators, once attracted thousands of tourists to the area.

With the frequent wave of jihadist attacks in the Sahel, most Western nations have advised their citizens against traveling to Sahelian countries.

Niger is one of them.

Consequently, the old town has not seen a single tourist for a long time, so much so that “the inhabitants have already forgotten the very existence of the airport,” as a young man puts it.

But on Tuesday, December 16, the small aerodrome attracted people, some dancing and singing, while others jostled for closer access to the gangway of the aircraft, which has just landed and from which the man of the moment in Niger was about to disembark.

He is Mohamed Bazoum, the leader of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS/Tarraya).

Bazoum co-founded the party almost 30 years ago with his friend Mahamadou Issoufou, the current president of the former French colony, whom he now wants to succeed.

This is the dream he hopes will come true at the end of the December 27, 2020 presidential election, which excludes Issoufou who has completed the two five-year terms authorized by the constitution in force in this vast multi-ethnic Sahelian state of some 20 million people.

Niger was placed last on its annual ranking in the Human Development Index (HDI) in 2019.

Judging by the size of the portraits plastered all over the streets of Niamey, the capital, and on the roads to the provinces, the means deployed by the campaign teams, Bazoum sees himself as the overwhelming favorite in the presidential and legislative elections.

The only rival who could possibly challenge him, according to analysts is former National Assembly Speaker and ex Prime Minister Hama Amadou, 70, who is not allowed to run, because of a conviction and sentencing in 2017 to one year in prison in a case of trafficking in babies with neighboring Nigeria.

Second in the presidential election behind Mahamadou Issoufou in 2016, Hama Amadou has always seen this conviction as politically motivated to disqualify him from running in the 2020 presidential election.

“You saw the results of the municipal elections last Sunday. With 60 percent elected candidates, the coalition of parties that supports me were far ahead. This result reflects the real balance of power on the ground between my opponents and my supporters. I can therefore believe in victory, as early as the first round, even if I am not afraid either of going to a runoff,” says the one whom his relatives already call “Mr. President” in an exclusive interview with Apanews.

It was last Wednesday afternoon, at In Gall, a small Tuareg village lost in the desert, the third and last stage, after having been in Agadez and Aderbidsat, in this 24-hour tour of the country’s northern region.

Issoufou’s right hand man

Born on January 1, 1960 in the Diffa region, in the south-east of the country, not far from Chad and Nigeria, Bazoum was raised in the central region of Zinder, where he obtained the baccalaureate in 1979 before continuing his studies in Moral and Political Philosophy at the University of Dakar, Senegal, which was then, the main French-speaking institution of its kind in West Africa.

On the campus of the Senegalese capital, the Nigerien stood out as a militant with Marxist inclinations.

When he returned to Niger five years later, he joined the National Education system as a teacher who incidentally was severally detained in police custody due to his political and unionist activities.

This gave him an experience that is not unrelated to his future public career, which officially begins with his co-optation on behalf of USTN (Union Syndicale des Travailleurs du Niger) within the executive board of the Sovereign National Conference set up in 1991 to put an end to the one-party system and usher in multiparty democracy.

Elected as an MP in 1993, 2004, 2011 and 2016 for the special district of Tesker (Zinder), and having served several times as Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly and minister in several governments, Bazoum is both the power behind the scenes and right hand man of outgoing President Issoufou.

His help was decisive in Issoufou’s election for the first time in 2011 and reelection in 2016.

“I take full responsibility for his record. The program that I am defending today is only the continuation of the actions carried out by President Issoufou since his election as leader of Niger. I come to consolidate the achievements that we have made together, such as strengthening institutions, democracy and the stabilization of the country ”, he pointed out just before leaving the government last June to devote himself to the presidential election.

During the past ten years, he had served in several government positions including as Minister of State in charge of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State at the Presidency, Minister of State in charge of the Interior, Public Security, Decentralization and Customary and Religious Affairs.

What’s his plan against corruption, which is deeply rooted in African countries and from which, unfortunately, Niger is no exception, as evidenced by a recent scandal in which the Ministry of Defense was fingered and which continues to be the talk of the town?

The case was made public last February, when the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces in an audit commissioned by the Presidency revealed that more than CFA76 billion are believed to have been embezzled from 2014 to 2019, i.e. in five years, as part of arms contracts.

According to Transparency International, the annual budget for the defense sector in Niger is around $ 250 million, or nearly 20 percent of the state budget.

The internal audit has also revealed that 45 percent of the financial resources allocated annually to the army were therefore diverted in five years through overbilling techniques, false calls for tenders and sometimes without any material being simply delivered.

“What has been said about this story does not reflect the real facts. But it is true that this case revealed that there are officials who engage in bribery involving economic operators who engage in corruption. We absolutely must put an end to this kind of practice. We must set up safeguards and rationalize public spending. If I am elected, I will be uncompromising on these issues, even with my friends, relatives and allies,” the former Karl Marx disciple, now a convert to social democracy vows.

Born an Oulad Souleymane, a minority Arab tribe in the country, which has a strong presence in Libya, Chad and neighboring Mali, Bazoum who is fluent in most of Niger’s widely spoken languages, is attacked by some of his opponents on his origin.

Some hold the view that he may not be a Nigerien.

“Why have these accusations never been raised before? I was born in Niger, raised there and have always worked there. I presented the same civil documents to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic as when I was a candidate for MP in 1993, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2011, 2016. Back then, no one has ever challenged my origin. Those who challenge me today know fully well that I am Nigerien, but for lack of serious arguments in front of voters, they have found no better way than to make up these kinds of accusations. However, Niger does not need these kinds of stories; neither does the sub-region and Africa, on the contrary. From a symbolic point of view, my eventual election as Niger’s head of state could serve as a fine example for many African countries to overcome this kind of unnecessary bickering and move forward towards consolidating the links between the different national communities. This is one of the meanings that I give to my candidacy and I think that the overwhelming majority of my compatriots have already largely gone past these tribal and ethnic considerations,” the former professor of philosophy argues.

Niger being with Mali and Burkina Faso as one of the Sahel’s main targets for attacks by jihadist groups, what assessment does Bazoum make of the security situation, seven years after the outbreak of the war against armed Islamists prompted in 2013 by France’s so-called Operation Serval, replaced since 2014 by the Barkhane Force, which now mobilizes more than 5,000 French soldiers, supported by the local armies?

“Quite frankly, I think that without the French military intervention in Mali in 2013, the Sahel would have been plunged in a much more serious situation than now. But we could have done better if our countries had benefited from greater support as has been repeatedly promised,” he laments, referring to the international funding regularly announced, but never materialized, for the benefit of the G5 Sahel.

It is this sub-regional body which has grouped Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad since 2014 and which is supposed to serve as a framework to pool the resources of Sahelian countries to tackle the jihadist threat.

Does he agree with his Malian neighbors who, since the military coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) last August, have been shouting out loud that they now want a negotiated way out of the crisis with the jihadists?

“Niger is not in the same situation as Mali. We do not have a Nigerien jihadist group expressing demands in connection with the management of the country, which is not the case with our neighbor. We are facing foreign groups based outside our territory and that sometimes carry out attacks against us. I however understand that some neighbors may have positions which are dictated to them by the situation in their countries,” Bazoum, who during his time in government was one of the main architects of his country’s security policy concludes.

As a consequence some Nigeriens say that “in addition to the advantage of being the candidate of the ruling party, Bazoum is running for president with the added bonus of being the poster boy of the country’s leading foreign partners, namely France and the United States.