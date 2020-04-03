Nigeria: 11 COVID-19 patients recover, discharged from hospital

Eleven coronavirus patients have recovered in the Nigeria’s Lagos State and were discharged from hospital on Thursday, a senior official has announced.Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the discharge of the patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba. They had previously tested positive to coronavirus, which causes the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

“They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families,” Sanwo-Olu said in a statement.

The patients included two females and nine males and this bring to 20 the number of COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from hospital in Lagos since the first case was reported last month.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number recorded in the country to 184.