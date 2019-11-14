Nigeria: 13 killed in multiple road accident

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has confirmed the death of 13 persons in a multiple accident in which 10 others sustained injuries in Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.Mr. Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander of FRSC, said the crash occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday at Saapade, where diversion was created by the construction company, RCC currently working on the rehabilitation of the corridor.

He noted that the accident was caused by a speeding truck heading towards Lagos, but which suddenly suffered a tyre burst.

“In the process, the truck collided head on with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards Ibadan, with one of them, in the process, attempting to wrongfully overtake within the diversion area.

He explained that the crash involved 37 people, comprising 20 male adults, 15 female adults and two female children.

Oladele said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Ipara mortuary, while the injured were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere in Ogun State.