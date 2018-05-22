Nigeria: 15 agencies fail to remit $26b to govt treasury

Nigeria says that 15 government revenue generating agencies did not remit over $26.2 billion to the Federation Account between 2010 and 2015.President Muhammadu Buhari made the disclosure on Monday at the inauguration of the 10km channelisation and desilting of Okomo and Ogbagba rivers in Osogbo, Osun state.

The erosion control project was executed by the Federal Government through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) under the Presidency.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the fraud was discovered through the audit of the agencies by the KPMG.

“Recently, the Federal Government ordered an audit (between 2010 and 2015) of 15 government revenue generating agencies.

“The result was the discovery that the agencies had not remitted over N8.1 trillion to the Federation Account.

“Imagine, for a moment, how many kilometres of roads could have been constructed, how many kilometres of rail tracks that could have been laid.

“Imagine, also how many modern hospitals and schools that could have been built if that money had been properly accounted for,” he said.

The President, who did not give the names of the agencies, reiterated the commitment of the administration to fighting corruption.

According to him, the government will not stop talking about those who have looted the public treasury, despite the pushback from their apologists.

Corroborating the President’s position, the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, said that the fraud was discovered when the National Economic Council (NEC) ordered the audit of the accounts of the 15 revenue generation agencies.

The NEC, which is the highest economic decision making body in the country, is presided over by the Vice President with 36 state governors, FCT Minister and other key ministers as members.