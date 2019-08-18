Nigeria: 15 firms win crude oil sale contract

Fifteen firms have been awarded contracts by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) of Crude oil for 2019/2020.The corporation’s spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said in Abuja, on Sunday that the announcement of the winners of the contract was in line with the commitment to transparency and accountability by the new Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari.

“Following the completion of the 2019/2020 DSDP tender exercise, 15 consortia/companies, made up of reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian Downstream companies, emerged successful to undertake the 2019/2020 DSDP arrangement.

“The contract is for one year, effective 1st October, 2019 to 30th September, 2020,” he said.

Some of the firms are BP Oil International, Vitol SA/Calson Hyson, Total, Gunvor/Maikifi, Trafugura and Rano, and Cepsa/Oando.

Others are Mocoh, Litaso/Brittania, MRS, Sahara, Bono/Eterna/Arkleen/Amazon, Matrix/Petratlantic, Mercuria, Asian, and Duke oil.

He stated that the tender process comprised technical and commercial bid submissions, evaluation and shortlisting, then commercial negotiations with pre-qualified companies and engagement of the successful consortia/companies by NNPC.

“Under the DSDP arrangement, the aforementioned fifteen consortia/companies shall, over the contract period, off-take crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement,” he added

Kyari, while taking over the mantle of leadership of the corporation on July 8, promised to open NNPC books to public scrutiny, as a publicly owned company.