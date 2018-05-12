Nigeria: 18 suspected bandits killed, 56 arrested

In a mopping up operation, no fewer than 18 suspected bandits have been killed and 56 others arrested by the Kaduna State Police in northwest Nigeria.In a statement on Friday the police said the suspects were responsible for the killings and kidnappings in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state and some communities in neighbouring Zamfara State.

The police also said it arrested a gang that was responsible for the killing of some security personnel in Birnin Gwari two months ago.

The arrested suspects were paraded before at the Katari Divisional Police Station in Kaduna state on Friday.

Police PRO, Jimoh Moshood, said they were arrested by the Joint Police Special Team deployed by the Inspector General of Police to curb the incessant attacks on innocent citizens.

Moshood further disclosed that 64 AK47 rifles, ammunition and 11 vehicles were recovered from the bandits during an operation that lasted for several hours.

In recent times, increased activities of criminals along the Birnin Gwari-Zamfara road have created fear and anxiety among road users as well as residents of the area.