Nigeria: 20 killed in clashes between cattle rustlers, militias

Twenty more people were killed in the clashes between cattle rustlers and local civilian militia in Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Mahmoud Sanda, confirmed the new figure as an update to the 13 casualties disclosed earlier by the police on Thursday.

Sanda said that the majority of those killed in the attack were suspected cattle rustlers and that some local civilians also lost their lives.

“They were not only 13 people; there was an attack by civilian militia on the armed bandits. In all, 20 people were killed, 13 people are those killed from the armed bandits and seven from our people – the civilian militia,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed further that the militia and cattle thieves fought a gun battle in Fankashi village in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

While there are reports that the attack might be a reprisal, he said the state government could not give the reason for the attack.

Sanda admitted that the state government could not tackle the situation on its own, but was always available to support the security agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of residents in the state.

He, however, said a joint security team of military and police personnel had been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The commissioner commended the Inspector-General of Police for deploying about 200 personnel in Zamfara state to strengthen the security of the state.

He also urged the Federal Government to deploy military aircraft for aerial surveillance of the affected areas in a bid to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.