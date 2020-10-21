Nigeria: 28 protesters injured in Lagos shooting

Twenty-eight protesters were injured when soldiers shot at peaceful #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday night, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.Mr. Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in his address to the people of Lagos State on Wednesday, said that no fatality (death) had been recorded so far.

But unconfirmed local media reports said that more than 11 persons were killed during the shooting of the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by the soldiers on Tuesday night.

The governor, who had visited the injured persons at different hospitals, in Lagos, confirmed that many of the protesters sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds as a result of the action of the soldiers.

He explained that 10 victims are being treated at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington, and four hospitalised at Vedic medical facility.

According to the governor, the victims sustained mild to moderate levels of injuries, but two are receiving intensive medical care.

Local media reports quoted the governor as saying that three patients had so far been discharged from the hospital, while 25 others were on admission.

The governor assured the youth that he was appreciative of their plight and concerns and urged them to give peace a chance and stop the protests.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” he said.

The governor also gave an assurance that the state government would continue to monitor and ensure that all the injured victims were given the best care.

Meanwhile, the youth have continued their protests in Lagos and are demanding for the arrest and prosecution of the soldiers who shot the protesters on Tuesday night in Lagos.