Nigeria: 40 arrested after violent protest by Shiites

Published on 10.07.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The Nigerian police in Abuja arrested 40 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria

(IMN) in the aftermath of the violent protest at the premises of National Assembly (NASS)

in which some casualties were recorded.The Shiites stormed the NASS to protest against the detention of their leader Sheik Ibrahim

El-Zakzakky, who has been held since December 2015.

El-Zakzakky is facing trial for murder after his sect members clashed with the troops of the

Nigerian Army causing the death of more than 300 people in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Mr. Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Federal Capital

Territory (FCT), reported on Wednesday that the police foiled a violent attempt by members

of the movement to invade the National Assembly.

He said members of the group started their protest in pretext that it was a peaceful

Procession, but became violent when they attempted to force their way into the NASS

complex.

The PPRO said it was at that point, that the police operatives on ground acted proactively,

professionally and used minimum force to disperse the unruly protesters.

According to him, members of the sect during the violent protest shot two police personnel

on the leg, while clubs and stones were used to inflict injuries on six others.

He said that the injured policemen had been taken to the hospital for medical attention,

adding that investigation into the incidence was already in progress.

“In view of the foregoing, the command wishes to state unequivocally that it recognises and

respects the right of citizens to peaceful procession.

“But an attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause the breakdown of law and

order will not be tolerated.

“Those arrested in the process will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate law of

the land,” he said.

Manzah, therefore, called on the public to go on with their lawful activities as normalcy has

been restored with adequate security measures in place to forestall any security breach