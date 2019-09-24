Nigeria: Abubakar, PDP go to Supreme Court to challenge Buhari’s election

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the defeated presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 election has appealed the judgment of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.Abubakar and his party filed a 60-point appeal against the judgment of the tribunal at the Supreme Court on Tuesday in Abuja.

The appellants held in the appeal that the tribunal erred in its decision to dismiss the petition against the election of President Buhari.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari winner after polling more than 15 million votes to beat Abubakar, who scored 11 million votes.

Abubakar and the PDP averred that the tribunal erred in law “when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to uphold President Buhari elected.

According to them, they pleaded the allegation that President Buhari gave false information of a fundamental nature to INEC in aid of his qualification.

They are therefore asking the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and grant the prayers sought by them.

No date has been fixed to hear the appeal.