Nigeria accuses Iran of sponsoring El-Zakzaky

Nigeria has accused Iran of sponsoring detained Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Leader, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).Nigeria said that Iran was sponsoring IMN to replicate the 1979 violent revolution that led to the forceful takeover of power in that country.

El-Zakzaky with his base in Zaria, Kaduna state had been in detention since December 2015 for the violent clash of his sect members with the military which resulted in the death of 347 people.

He is currently undergoing trial for alleged culpable homicide in Kaduna.

In a fresh court process it filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, the federal government stressed that currently, members of the IMN, do not recognise President Muhammadu Buhari’s authority.

It argued that the plan of the IMN leader and his sponsor was to forcefully turn the country into an Islamic State.

The federal government therefore, urged the court to dismiss the suit the IMN filed to challenge the order that proscribed its activities in Nigeria.

It told the court that the relationship between El-Zakzaky and Iran started shortly after the said revolution that toppled a sitting government.

It said that El-Zakzaky, who was a Shia activist in the university was “heavily influenced” by the Iranian revolution, and had since galvanised his followers and brainwashed them to unleash mayhem against the Nigerian state and its citizens.

In a 56-paragraph counter-affidavit that was deposed to by Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operation, FCT Command, Enyinnaya Adiogu, the government told the court that he had the consent of the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, and the Inspector General of Police, to depose to the affidavit.

Adiogu said: “That from history and facts available, the Movement Called Islamic Movement of Nigeria founded by El-Zakzaky has its sole aim of creating an Islamic State.”

El-Zakzaky was heavily influenced by the Iranian revolution, which saw Ayatollah Khomeini take power in 1979 after the overthrow of the Shah in a popular uprising.

“Khomeini remains the Islamic Movement in Nigeria’s main inspiration,” he said.

Nigeria said that members of IMN would first pledge allegiance to Khomeini at their gatherings, and then to their local leader, Sheikh Zakzaky.