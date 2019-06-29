Nigeria AFCON player pay row averted

The Nigeria Football Federation has settled a potential row over pay involving players participating in the African Nations Cup in Egypt, the NFF said in a statement on Saturday.The threat of another pay row had loomed as the Super Eagles prepare to face Madagascar in the third and final group game only to be averted on Friday after the football federation paid the players their outstanding bonuses.

The bonuses were supposed to have been paid after Nigeria qualified for the knock stage of the African Nations Cup thanks to marginal victories over Burundi and Guinea in their two opening group games of the competition.

It was reported that Nigerian players had protested over the unpaid bonuses by boycotting training and a press conference before their match against Madagascar.

However, Ahmed Musa, the vice captain of the Super Eagles has claimed that whatever the situation was football was always the top priority of all his teammates.

The Super Eagles who had won the nations cup three times, the last being in 2013 are no strangers to rows over unpaid allowances.

Their 2014 World Cup campaign was marred by a controversy over pay as players stayed away from training ahead of matches.