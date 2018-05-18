Nigeria: Agencies under-remitted $22.7bn to government account

The National Economic Council (NEC) has confirmed that the country’s revenue generating agencies under-remitted $22.78 billion to the federation account between 2010 and 2015,Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State said in Abuja on Thursday after the meeting of the NEC, which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the affected agencies, which included the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 15 others were exposed, following the presentation of the report of the technical audit of the agencies to the NEC by KPMG.

Dankwambo said that NEC’s Ad hoc Committee, which he chaired with members, including the governors of Edo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and the Finance Minister had recommended the refund of the amounts under-paid.

According to the governor, NEC has agreed to extend the audit to June 2017.

“One of the resolutions of NEC today is to extend the audit to June 2017. So, the audit will continue for the remaining agencies.

“It is NNPC, NPDC, DPR, Customs, Federal Internal Revenue Services, NPA, Maritime Authority, all the revenue generating agencies and the details of the infringement are contained in the report.

“Because it is voluminous report there are a lot of items that are there.

“The most important decision that was taken is that a sub-committee will be set up which will be an arm of the legal committee of NEC that will look into details of these kinds of infringements and make sure that those issues that are criminal and require prosecution will be handled by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation,” he added.

He disclosed that the council had resolved to pursue strengthening of the NNPC governance structure to prevent further recurrence of such gross under-remittance by the NNPC and other revenue generating agencies.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, updated the Council on the just concluded Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus.

He said the ERGP Focus Labs were conducted successfully and the outcomes presented to the public on Tuesday.

He told council members that the labs identified 164 projects spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, saying that the outcomes indicated that over 500,000 jobs were likely to be created by 2020.

He announced that more labs would be conducted in due course for other sectors and recommended that states should adopt the same model and commended all stakeholders for making the labs a success.