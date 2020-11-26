Nigeria, Algeria to deepen economic cooperation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will deepen economic cooperation with Algeria. President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will encourage and support every move that will enhance economic cooperation between her and the Republic of Algeria.Receiving the special envoy of the Algerian President, who is also the Foreign Minister of that country, Mr. Sabri Boukadoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, Buhari underscored the need for adequate security in African countries for such cooperation to be effective.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari stressed that no growth or development could be achieved in an insecure environment.

Buhari wondered what African leaders would bequeath to the next generation if they could not secure their countries, adding that peace, tranquility and security are essential in African countries.

“Unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well. We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation?” Buhari said.

He said that projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

Responding, the Special Envoy said Nigeria was the pillar of Africa and that he had brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together”.