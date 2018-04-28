Nigeria: Alleged mastermind of Benue killing spree arrested

The Nigerian army says it has arrested a Boko Haram member and the mastermind of most of the recent attacks in north central Benue State where more than 320 have been killed since January.The army in a statement seen by APA on Saturday identified him as Aminu Yaminu, otherwise known as Tashaku.

The state had not known peace since January 1 when 71 farmers were killed by suspected herders.

Aside the Sunday killing of two priests and 17 worshippers, 39 other people were mowed down on Wednesday, bringing to 320, the number of people killed in the state this year.

Tashaku was arrested by combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, the Police and the Department of State Security Services in Makurdi, the state capital.

The army said the suspect “is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.”

According to intelligence gathered by the army, Aminu had concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on the citizens of Benue State.

The military has vowed that “the enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice,” and advised residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear.